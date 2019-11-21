Vehicle crashes into Maple Ridge urgent primary care centre
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 9:00AM PST
VANCOUVER – A vehicle crashed through the front entrance of an urgent primary care centre in Maple Ridge Wednesday.
According to Fraser Health, the crash happened shortly before the building was being closed for the night.
Only the driver was inside the silver Jeep Compass at the time and nobody was injured.
On Thursday, officials are expected to assess the damage and investigate what led to the crash.