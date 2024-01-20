Vancouver Whitecaps FC transfer midfielder Alexandre to Brazilian side Fortaleza EC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC transferred midfielder Caio Alexandre to Brazilian side Fortaleza EC on Saturday.

In a statement, the Major League Soccer club said the transfer was activated after Alexandre met performance triggers during his loan. The Whitecaps added they've also received a sell-on fee as Alexandre was subsequently transferred to Brazilian side Esporte Clube Bahia.

“When we extended Caio's loan with Fortaleza, we structured it in a way to benefit all parties,” Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director, said in the statement. “We are pleased to have finalized this transfer and wish Caio all the best in this next chapter of his career.”

The 24-year-old midfielder had an assist in 19 appearances (11 starts) between 2021-22. He had spent the past year and a half on loan to Fortaleza.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2024.