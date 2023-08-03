Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Canadian defender Sam Adekugbe
The Vancouver Whitecaps acquired Canadian defender Sam Adekugbe via transfer from Turkish side Hatayspor on Thursday.
The 28-year-old wingback agreed to a Major League Soccer contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027, the team said in a release.
It's a homecoming for the Calgary resident, who came up through the Whitecaps academy before signing with the first team in 2013.
“We are very excited to welcome Sam back to our club,” said Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster. “Since I arrived in Vancouver, Sam has been on my radar as he fits the profile we look to attract. He brings a wealth of experience from his time overseas, was an important member in helping Canada qualify for the men's World Cup and is obviously very familiar with our club.
“Sam believes in what we are building here and wants to help us take the next step.”
Adekugbe, who has played for several European teams over his career and made three appearances for Canada at last year's World Cup in Qatar, will be added to the roster pending a medical.
He joined Hatayspor in 2021 and made 53 starts for the club across all competitions.
Adekugbe spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan to Turkish giants Galatasaray. He had one assist over six starts, helping the side secure the Super Lig championship.
The transaction was completed on Wednesday before the close of the MLS secondary transfer window.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.
