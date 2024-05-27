VANCOUVER
    Passenger killed, 2 drivers taken to hospital after Surrey car crash

    One person died and two others were taken to hospital Monday after a crash in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood.

    The Surrey Fire Service told CTV News it got the call around 4:30 p.m. about a crash at 56 Avenue and 184th Street.

    Firefighters arrived to what appeared to be a T-bone crash. Surrey RCMP explained an Acura sedan was going west on Highway 10 and turned left onto 184th Street when it was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup going east on Highway 10.

    The driver of the Acura and the Dodge Ram were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the passenger of the Acura was declared dead at the scene.

    "All parties remained at scene and are co-operating with the investigation," Surrey RCMP's news release said. "Alcohol has been ruled out as a contributing factor."

    Anyone with information or dash-cam video of the crash is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

