

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Parts of the province may have seen snow over the weekend, but the Lower Mainland's forecast is mostly filled with rain and clouds in the week ahead.

Monday is expected to be the warmest and sunniest day of the week, with highs of 17 C predicted.

According to Environment Canada, clouds aren't expected to roll in until the evening, when temperatures could dip as low as 6 C.

Cloud coverage is expected to increase throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, as high temperatures are forecast to reach 15. Then by Wednesday evening, rain is predicted to enter the forecast and stick around for the rest of the week.

Thursday is set to be the coolest day of the week with highs only reaching 13.

The weekend is expected to have a 60 per cent chance of showers.

As of Monday morning, there were no weather alerts in place for the province. Over the past weekend, special weather statements were scattered across the province as some mountain passes including the Coquihalla saw several centimetres of snow accumulate.

Even if snow stays out of the forecast, winter tire regulations will be enforced starting Tuesday.

Some spots in BC had an early taste of winter over the weekend. Here's a summary of snowfall amounts and a few record low temperatures too! #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/M81SpYBO4P — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) September 30, 2019

To get Environment Canada weather warnings and alerts sent straight to your phone, download CTV Vancouver's free Weather Watch app. Check out this page for more information, including how to download.