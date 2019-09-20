

Kendra Mangione, CTV News Vancouver





Commercial truck drivers who don't carry tire chains or install them when needed will face higher fines this winter.

The Ministry of Transportation says truckers previously faced a base-level fine of $121 if caught without chains on B.C. highways.

Starting in October, they'll be fined $196 for not carrying them, and a whopping $598 for not installing them during mandatory chain ups.

Drivers of large trucks are required to carry tire chains between Oct. 1 and April 30 each year. The new fine system goes into effect at the same time.

The increased fines come about a year after the province implemented new regulations on the use of chains.

Drivers of vehicles including five-ton trucks and buses with a licenced gross weight less than 11,794 kilograms must use chains on at least two tires. Those driving heavier trucks must use steel chains, but the number of tires that must be covered varies, depending on the vehicle.

In addition to making roads safer during winter weather, the regulations may cut down on the number of highway closures due to commercial vehicle crashes.

There were 10 extended closures on the Coquihalla Highway last winter, nine of which involved commercial vehicles, and there were 35 the winter before.

More information including details on the use of cable chains, wheel sanders and textile "socks" is available on the province's website.