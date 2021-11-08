Vancouver tornado watch over, but destruction from weekend storm forces traffic, transit disruptions

Vancouver -

Commuters travelling to the University of British Columbia's Point Grey campus Monday are being warned of several traffic and transit disruptions as crews deal with the aftermath of a massive storm.

Over the weekend, a waterspout built up near the Vancouver International Airport and made its way north toward West Vancouver and the mouth of Howe Sound.

A tornado watch was issued around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and rescinded less than an hour later, but the storm caused considerable damage on UBC's campus and on Monday, crews were still working to clear debris.

TransLink issued an advisory Monday warning drivers that University Boulevard, which cuts through the east side of campus, is still closed to all traffic because of the storm. As a result, three buses are being rerouted.

Both the 14 Hastings/UBC and the 4 UBC buses will stop service at Blanca Loop and passengers can catch the 99 to get to UBC. The 99 UBC B-line will be diverted from University Boulevard to Chancellor Boulevard, but will service local stops and do a pick up at Blanca Loop.

As well, shuttle buses are being added between Blanca Loop and UBC to help any additional passengers, the transit authority said.

"Crews will begin work to repair damaged trolley wires and poles in order to resume regular service as soon as possible," TransLink's statement said.

"We thank our passengers for their patience and regret this inconvenience."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Tessa Vikander