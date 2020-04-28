VANCOUVER -- Attention gardeners and other green thumbs: The City of Vancouver's annual watering restrictions start soon.

As of Friday, lawn and garden watering will only be allowed two days a week, a measure put in place each year to protect the region's supply of drinking water.

This year is a bit different, the city said in its announcement, as more people will be at home during the day.

The COVID-19 pandemic means those currently out of work or working reduced hours may be looking to hobbies to fill their extra time.

The city says this likely means more people will be spending time on their gardens and lawns than in previous years as a result.

Vancouver's water use doubles during the summer from watering, the city says, but lawns really only need about one inch of water for one hour a week to stay healthy.

Those caught breaking the rules outlined below can face fines as high as $250.

Lawn watering is allowed at even-numbered residential addresses from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Residents of odd-numbered properties can water during the same hours, but on Thursdays and Sundays.

The rules for non-residential properties are a bit different.

Lawns can be watered at even-numbered addresses from 1 to 6 a.m. on Mondays, and from 4 to 9 a.m. on Fridays.

Odd-numbered addresses can water from 1 to 6 a.m. on Tuesdays, and 4 to 9 a.m. Fridays.