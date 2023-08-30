Vancouver's outdoor swimming season draws to an end

The days of swimming in Vancouver’s outdoor public pools are numbered as the park board prepares to close all but one this Labour Day.

The Vancouver Park Board is extending the schedule at Second Beach Pool to last until Sept. 10—six days after the Maple Grove, Hillcrest, New Brighton and Kitsilano pools will shut down for the season.

Second Beach and New Brighton pools were the first to open on May 20, followed by the one in Kitsilano on June 4 and those at Hillcrest and Maple Grove on June 15.

According to the updated schedule, which was posted online Wednesday, swimmers will be able to access Second Beach Pool between 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, with the exception of three, 30-minute breaks.

Those mini closures will happen at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

On the final weekend of operations, the pool will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and there will just be two half hour closures at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Public swim sessions last two hours and 30 minutes and have to be booked online ahead of time.

The day after Second Beach Pool is set to close, the Vancouver Aquatics Centre will re-open after an annual refit, according to the park board.

It’s one of nine indoor public swimming pools operating in the city.