Asymptomatic staff tested in Lions Gate outbreak as modelling predicts B.C. hospitals will remain full
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
April sets record for most B.C. flights with COVID-19 exposures
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Final COVID-19 update of the week includes 740 more cases recorded in B.C.
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Travel ban: Site-specific road checks to be used for enforcement of B.C.'s new COVID-19 rules
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Police don't plan to break up a weekend rally against B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions. Here's why.
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of man's body from British Columbia
Vaccine hopefuls lured by rumours turned away as Fraser Health ends pop-ups
'Dire' circumstances could mean an end to the PNE, Vancouver mayor says in plea for $8M