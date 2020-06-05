VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver say they're investigating the city's fourth homicide of 2020 after a man was stabbed in Strathcona last month.

In the afternoon of May 10, police say, 37-year-old Josue Vela was stabbed near Princess Avenue and Cordova Street. He was rushed to hospital, but he died two days later as a result of his injuries.

Homicide investigators arrested one person, but released them pending further investigation.

Vancouver police say they believe the incident was targeted and do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver police homicide unit. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.