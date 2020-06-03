VANCOUVER -- Mounties in the Upper Fraser Valley are investigating a suspicious death that happened on the side of the Trans Canada Highway north of Yale early Wednesday morning.

Police received a report of a person lying on the side of the road around 4:15 a.m., according to a news release from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

When they arrived, officers found a person suffering life-threatening injuries, who succumbed to those injuries before they could be taken to hospital, police said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to the scene, which will remain "cordoned off for a significant amount of time," according to police.

The investigation is currently in its "early evidence-gathering stages," police said. They're encouraging anyone with information to contact the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448 or ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.