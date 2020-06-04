Advertisement
Vancouver News | Local Breaking | CTV News Vancouver
Homicide investigators called to 2 separate incidents in B.C.: IHIT
A Surrey home is behind police tape on Thursday, June 4. The investigation is believed to be linked to a recent suspicious death in the Whalley neighbourhood.
VANCOUVER -- The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken on two new files since Tuesday, one after a woman in Surrey died under suspicious circumstances and another after a body was found in Boston Bar, in what are believed to be separate incidents.
IHIT says a woman was taken to hospital in Surrey around 3 a.m. Tuesday with serious injuries. She did not survive. IHIT says her cause of death is still under investigation.
Police have taped off a duplex on 108 Avenue near 138 Street in the Whalley neighbourhood in an investigation believed to be linked to the death.
Surrey RCMP members remained on scene Thursday morning.
Investigation after body found near Yale, B.C.
IHIT investigators are also piecing together the death of a person who was found badly injured on the side the the Trans Canada Highway, north of Yale early Wednesday.
Police say that person died before they could be taken to hospital.
IHIT is calling the death suspicious.