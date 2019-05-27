

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver's Pride festival ranks among the top 50 worldwide, a vacation rental listings website says.

HomeToGo ranked the city 42nd in a list published online of its picks for "most exciting Pride festivals on the planet."

Criteria included travel connections, nightlife and LGBTQ-friendly laws. The site also looked at affordability of accommodations and which festivals are growing.

Of the Canadian cities included in the list, Vancouver was in last place after Toronto (16th), Montreal (20th), Calgary (35th) and Ottawa (40th).

The city got high marks for "trending" and laws, but lost points for nightlife and cost of accommodations, for a combined score of 25.9 out of 50.

Vancouver and Montreal were the first Canadian cities to host an official Pride march 40 years ago, the site said.

Toronto, the Canadian city that scored highest, beat Vancouver in the travel score, laws, nightlife and accommodations categories, but did worse in "trending."

None of the Canadian destinations scored well in nightlife. Toronto had the highest score at 1.91, while New York scored a perfect 10.

When ranked in terms of travel score, Toronto was the highest of the five in Canada, and Ottawa was the lowest. Sorting the list by accommodations, Calgary ranked in the top 10, while Vancouver was the eighth worst.

Looking at marks overall, the winner was Sao Paulo, a Brazilian city that hosts the world's largest festival. An estimated three million people attend the event each year.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Mexico City, Mexico

Madrid, Spain

New York, U.S.

Paris, France

Bogota, Colombia

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Milan, Italy

Sitges, Spain

Barcelona, Spain

Other North American cities included in the ranking were Los Angeles (12th), San Francisco (14th), Baltimore (18th), Seattle (25th), Philadelphia (34th), Albuquerque (36th), Atlanta (37th), Orlando (46th), San Antonio (49th) and St. Petersburg (50th).