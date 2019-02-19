

The Canadian Press





Vancouver police are looking for the driver of an orange Volkswagen Beetle and believe he may have important details about a crash that killed one man and injured his two passengers on Saturday.

Police say a newer-model, white, four-door Hyundai Elantra carrying three people collided with a dark-coloured Acura SUV in south Vancouver, sending the Elantra into a utility pole.

The unnamed driver died at the scene and his passengers, a 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, both from Surrey, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the occupants of the Acura were not physically hurt.

Investigators say in a news release that the Volkswagen and Elantra may have been travelling together at the time of the 11 p.m. crash and they urge the occupants of the VW to come forward.

Police are also appealing for dash-cam footage from anyone driving on Cambie Street between West King Edward and Southwest Marine Drive between 10:45 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The case involves Vancouver's fifth fatal collision since the start of the year.