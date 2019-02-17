Mangled metal is all that's left of a white sedan after a serious collision claimed the life of a 26-year-old driver.

Vancouver police said the vehicle carrying three people was travelling southbound on Cambie Street around 11 p.m. on Saturday when it crashed into an SUV that was turning left onto West 57th Avenue.

The impact of the collision sent the southbound vehicle into a utility pole, police said.

"The white sedan that was southbound appeared to be going at a high rate of speed and clipped the front end of the RDX, leading to the collision," said Const. Jason Doucette with the VPD.

In the aftermath, car debris was strewn across the road and the vehicle was nearly unrecognizable.

Firefighters removed the three people from the vehicle and the BC Ambulance Service rushed them to hospital.

The 26-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries in hospital. His two passengers, a 25-year-old and 17-year-old, remain in serious condition but are expected to survive, according to the VPD.

The people in the SUV were not hurt.

The VPD's Collision Investigation Unit is collecting evidence and trying to determine what may have led to the crash.

This marks the city's fifth fatal collision of 2019.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 604-717-3012.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith