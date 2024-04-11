Vancouver police release video, photos of purse-snatching suspect

Vancouver police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in connection to a string of purse thefts in the city over the past couple of months.

"This man is a suspect in a number of robberies and attempted robberies of women throughout the city," Vancouver Police Department Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release Thursday. "Throughout our investigation, we have obtained clear video and pictures of the suspect, and we're asking anyone who knows him to come forward."

Police say a 47-year-old woman was approached from behind by a man who tried to rip her bag off her arm while she was walking near Pender and Hamilton streets around 6 p.m. on Feb. 5.

The woman fell to the ground, but managed to hold onto her bag and call police. The suspect had already fled by the time officers arrived on scene.

Three weeks later, on March 15, a 31-year-old woman reported that she was being followed for several blocks by a man she didn't know near East 1st Avenue and Renfrew Street.

"As he got closer to her, he approached from behind and used a large knife to cut her purse strap," police said. "After a brief struggle, the suspect fled with the purse."

Investigators released surveillance video of the suspect getting onto a bus and walking outside a building on March 15.

The suspect is described as a man between 25 and 35 years old, with a medium build, dark hair, a dark moustache and a beard.

He was wearing a dark-coloured Nike sweat suit, black-and-white runners and a Toronto Raptors ball cap.

Police said they're also looking into possible links to other unsolved purse snatchings.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call VPD at 604-717-0610.