VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted Canada-wide, after failing to return to his halfway house.

Fifty-four-year-old Kenneth Nolan Kirton failed to report to his halfway house in Vancouver by his curfew on Monday night.

“Kirton has a history of committing serious and dangerous offences,” said Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department, in a news release.

He is described as Indigenous, 5’5” tall and about 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Kirton was last seen wearing a blue jacket that has black detailing on the pockets and blue jeans.

He has a scar on the bridge of his nose and multiple tattoos on his chest, shoulders and arms.

VPD is asking anyone who sees Kirton or knows of his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.