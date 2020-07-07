VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Park board deferred its vote Monday night on a contentious pilot project that if passed, will allow open drinking at select city parks.

Park board comissioners discussed the proposal for close to three hours before deciding to reschedule the vote for a July 20 meeting.

Originally, park board staff has designated specific areas within 10 parks where adults would be permitted to consume their own liquor if the project went ahead.

Those included, Fraser River, John Hendry, Harbour Green, Locarno Beach, Memorial South, New Brighton, Queen Elizabeth, Quilchena and Stanley Park.

But a suggestion to make changes to the proposed pilot project was brought up by commissioner Dave Demers and agreed to by other commissioners.

“The recommendation that came to us tonight was a recommendation I personally did not find ambitious enough," Demers told CTV News.

Staff at the park board will now have two weeks to make changes to the plan that will also include a discussion surrounding the possibility of requiring meals to be had with drinks.

If approved, the pilot project’s roll out would be pending on the provincial government approval under the BC Liquor Control and Licensing Act.