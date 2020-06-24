VANCOUVER -- The City of Vancouver is one step closer to allowing residents to drink in some public spaces.

Council approved a motion Tuesday to ask city staff to come up with recommendations for which areas might be suitable for a pilot project.

This motion refers to public spaces such as squares and plazas.

Drinking at beaches and parks is another discussion, and involves the city's park board.

The suggestion approved this week was previously shut down. City councillors Pete Fry and Michael Wiebe had asked that the city designate some public space for responsible consumption, and to consult with police and other agencies while examining options for a pilot project.

This time, the motion was put forward for reconsideration by Coun. Lisa Dominato, who intially voted against the idea.

She said public feedback has shown support for relaxed liquor regulations in plazas and similar spaces, and asked council to look at Fry's motion again.