Vancouver Park Board asks residents to report nests of Canada geese
From digging up lawns, to displaying "aggressive" mating behaviour, to defecating on memorial benches, Vancouver's Park Board is reminding residents of some of the problems that come with a booming population of Canada geese.
On Tuesday, the board asked city residents to be on the lookout for nests and to stop feeding the birds in order to help efforts to control the population.
While the board notes gaggles of geese tend to congregate where "grassy clearings meet the shoreline" in places like Stanley Park and False Creek, they actually build their nests "far above the ground." Popular spots include treetops, roofs and balconies.
"A single goose standing in the same spot day-on-day is a strong indicator that a nest may be nearby, "says a statement from the park board.
Once nesting spots have been identified, people are encouraged to report them to the city so park board staff can attend and "addle" the eggs.
"Addling involves replacing viable eggs with eggs that have been pre-treated so that they will not hatch," the statement explains, adding this approach is one approved by animal welfare organizations like the BC SPCA.
Feeding geese is punishable with a fine of up to $500. But that's not the only reason the board says the public absolutely should not do it. Feeding encourages geese to congregate where they know there will be food. The more geese eat, the more waste will to pile up in parks and other public places.
"As Canada geese produce more excrement for their size and the amount that they eat than most species, that also presents a serious challenge to cleaning up after them," the board explains.
Beyond this rather crappy consequence, overfeeding also makes it possible for geese to lay more than one "clutch" of eight eggs per season.
"In nature, without food from humans, this wouldn’t happen," the board's statement says.
Nests can be reported online, by calling 311 or by emailing geese@vancouver.ca. Anyone who witnesses people feeding wildlife of any kind is also urged to report it by calling 311.
