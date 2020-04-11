VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver man has launched a campaign aimed at helping out-of-work hairdressers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Physical distancing rules came into place about a month ago, cutting off British Columbians from the grooming services they’ve become accustomed to, such as hairstylists and aestheticians.

Some people are now taking matters into their own hands by cutting their own hair, filling social media with pictures and videos of failed attempts.

Even B.C.’s top doctor has gotten in on the trend. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry apologized to her hair dresser during her daily press conference on Tuesday, admitting she had “tinkered” with her hair.

“Right now, everybody is talking about their hair, but let’s not forget that has a huge consequence,” said Gavin Dew.

Dew says every botched cut or colour symbolizes a missed paycheque, which is why he’s launched the #COVIDHairCares online campaign.

“Just share a smile, share a funny picture, and help somebody. That’s really what we’re trying to achieve here,” explained Dew.

British Columbians are urged to share photos of their hair with the hashtag #COVIDHairCares to show solidarity.

They’re also encouraged to donate to the campaign.

Proceeds will go to a number of local causes, including a local food bank.

Funds will also be given to out-of-work hairstylists who are members of the Beauty Council of Western Canada.

“It’s not like with a restaurant where you can arrange pickup or delivery,” said Greg Robins, the council’s executive director.

“You simply cannot do your work, so it leaves a lot of the individuals without means of making any money whatsoever,” added Robins.

The council has more than 3,000 members across the province.

“I really feel like we’ve been lost. We’ve been left forgotten,” said Dena Fyfe, owner of Buhf Beauty Boutique in Langley.

She shut down her salon last month in order to practice physical distancing and was forced to lay off her entire staff.

Fyfe says while the campaign is a great idea, only those who pay to be a members of the council will benefit.

She’d like to see the government provide more assistance to the salon industry as a whole, adding that many in the field don’t qualify for loans.

“To continue to pay commercial rent on something with no idea when we’re going to work is really disheartening,” said Fyfe.

She says all aestheticians face a very uncertain future at the moment.

“It’s terrifying, I’ve lost a lot of sleep over this,” she said.

But with no end in sight, she’s trying to give her clients alternative solutions.

She warns people to avoid treating their hair themselves, to avoid creating permanent and expensive damage.

“Please do not touch your hair at home,” Fyfe said.

Instead, she suggests trying things like root sprays or tinted conditioners.

She says she’s seen plenty of COVID haircut fails online.

“There’s not a lot else for us, you gotta laugh at it,” she said.

The Beauty Council says there are plenty of ways to support your hairdresser during the pandemic.

It urges people to buy their hair products directly from their stylist or purchase gift cards or haircuts ahead of time.

The #COVIDHairCares campaign hopes to provide financial aid to at least 20 stylists.