Vancouver man found guilty in 2020 assault of Black security guard in Gastown
A 38-year-old man has been found guilty of assaulting a Black security guard in Vancouver nearly two years ago.
The Crown proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Richard Lewis MacKie is the person who punched Michael Owusu-Baffour in the face on Jan. 24, 2020, according to a recent B.C. Provincial Court ruling.
“I also find as a fact that Mr. MacKie punched Mr. Owusu-Baffour without any provocation. He did so after making derogatory racist statements to him,” Judge Robin McQuillan wrote in his decision.
ORIGIN OF ASSAULT
Two years ago, Owusu-Baffour was an employee of Paladin Security and stationed in Gastown, according to the ruling.
On the afternoon of the assault, the decision explains that Owusu-Baffour and his security partner attended a store on Water Street called Poppy and Rye, which is connected to a separate store downstairs called House of McLaren.
The ruling states a staff member called security around 4 p.m. over a man who was blasting loud music from a device and refused to leave when asked.
Upon arrival, Owusu-Baffour saw a man yelling and pacing in the store who “was subsequently identified as Mr. MacKie,” according to the decision.
“He said that the individual seemed angry and was being aggressive towards a store employee,” McQuillan wrote in his decision, adding that Owusu-Baffour is trained in de-escalation and attempted to calm MacKie down.
In response, MacKie replied with a racist remark, which the decision explains Owusu-Baffour ignored.
RACIST REMARKS PRECEDE PUNCHES
According to the decision, the situation escalated when MacKie turned his anger towards a staff member “who happened to have a foreign accent” after she said he was holding a key chain that he hadn’t paid for.
Multiple witnesses testified hearing Mackie call the woman “trash” and use racial slurs towards Owusu-Baffour.
When security called the Vancouver Police Department, the ruling explains Mackie became even more aggressive.
“Mr. Owusu-Baffour put up his hands to keep Mr. MacKie away from him, and told him to back off as he was making him uncomfortable. Mr. MacKie continued to move towards him while Mr. Owusu-Baffour backed away until his back was against a clothing rack and a building support pillar,” McQuillan wrote.
As soon as Owusu-Baffour lowered his hands and looked away, Jackie punched him in the mouth so hard it caused his upper lip to bleed from inside, the decision states.
Owusu-Baffour punched him back and MacKie fell to the floor and was arrested shortly after, the ruling reads.
SECURITY GUARD SUPPORTED BY WITNESS TESTIMONY
Security video of the incident was accidentally overwritten before police could collect it as evidence, though the responding officer did have time to review the footage inside the store prior to its loss.
Testimony by Owusu-Baffour, three civilian witnesses and a police officer supported the series of events outlined in the ruling — all of which were disputed by MacKie, who represented himself in court.
“All three of those witnesses describe Mr. Owusu-Baffour as being calm throughout despite being called extremely derogatory names by Mr. MacKie, without any provocation,” McQuillan wrote in his decision.
Mackie, on the other hand claimed the allegations against him weren’t true and objected to the claims being tried in court since video evidence was lost.
“Mr. MacKie was most fixated on the date of the incident as being incorrect, asserting that the incident occurred in 2018 or 2019, and not 2020,” reads the decision. “He said that he would not have struck Mr. Owusu-Baffour because he is not a fighter.”
NO STRANGER TO B.C. COURTS
Court documents show Richard Lewis MacKie has fought with a police officer in the past.
He was found guilty for assaulting a peace officer on Dec. 18, 2017, and was sentenced to one year probation.
According to B.C.’s Court Services Online, MacKie was born in 1985 and his first criminal charge was in November 2005, when he was found guilty for mischief $5,000 or under. The charges laid against him since include theft $5,000 or under, trafficking in controlled substance, possession or use of a stolen credit card and assault.
“Mr. MacKie refused to answer any questions regarding his criminal record despite being assured by the court that his record could only have relevance if it related to his honesty, and not as showing a propensity to commit a crime,” McQuillan wrote.
The 38-year-old is next scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Feb. 24 at 9 a.m.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police say at least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region. At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.
BREAKING | More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
WATCH LIVE | Minister Alghabra testifying on holiday travel chaos as airlines cite 'extreme weather' and call for reforms
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada have told MPs they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.
Missing California boy's mom: 'I could feel his fingers slipping' away
'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm.' Those were the last words a little boy said to his mother before his fingers slipped away from hers and he was swept away Monday on California's central coast.
Police issue $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up to a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who disappeared a year ago Thursday.
Trudeau says he's asked ministers to 'look into' McKinsey contracts
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will examine federal contracts awarded to consulting firm McKinsey and Company.
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."
Malicious code embedded on LCBO site, customer data may be compromised
The LCBO says an unauthorized party embedded 'malicious code' on its website to obtain customer information during the checkout process and data may have been compromised.
Bank of Canada may lose billions over next few years: report
The Bank of Canada may lose up to $8.8 billion over the next few years, according to a new report warning the central bank may run into a communications challenge as a result of the losses.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Former Canadian navy officer fined $7K for assault, sexual assault aboard navy sailboat
A retired Canadian navy member has been reprimanded and ordered to pay a fine of $7,000 after repeatedly assaulting and sexually assaulting a young female cadet aboard a navy sailboat in the summer of 2006.
-
Downtown Victoria restaurant closing after 90 years ahead of hotel development
A downtown Victoria culinary mainstay is closing its doors this month after 90 years in business. Old Vic Fish and Chips says it will shutter its Broad Street location on Jan. 28. The business has operated since 1932 and may be on the hunt for a new location.
-
Nearly century-old Cowichan Bay pier to undergo repairs after receiving heritage status
A nearly 100-year-old pier in Cowichan Bay, B.C., has been given heritage status and will undergo a much-needed facelift.
Calgary
-
Calgary company's technology, used in NASA Mars mission, could help reduce oilsands emissions
A Calgary company’s cutting edge technology – originally used by NASA in a Mars mission – could be utilized to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the oilsands.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Minister Alghabra testifying on holiday travel chaos as airlines cite 'extreme weather' and call for reforms
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada have told MPs they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.
-
Alberta granted permission to intervene in gun lawsuits against Canada
The fight over gun laws in Canada will see Alberta go to court against Ottawa as intervenors in half a dozen lawsuits against legislation that bans hundreds of models of firearms.
Edmonton
-
36 beds opening in Edmonton for homeless people recently discharged from ER
In a move that organizers are calling the first of this kind in Canada, Alberta is opening up three dozen beds for homeless Edmontonians who were just released from hospital emergency departments.
-
Alberta granted permission to intervene in gun lawsuits against Canada
The fight over gun laws in Canada will see Alberta go to court against Ottawa as intervenors in half a dozen lawsuits against legislation that bans hundreds of models of firearms.
-
The province wants your feedback on a new wading pool at the legislature
Albertans are being asked to vote on three concept designs for the wading pool area the legislature.
Toronto
-
Body of murdered Ontario woman still not found, suspect last seen boarding flight to Mexico
A suspect in the 2021 murders of an Ontario couple was last seen boarding a plane to Mexico days after the attack, police said at a Thursday news conference.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Construction company criminally charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed six young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
-
Malicious code embedded on LCBO site, customer data may be compromised
The LCBO says an unauthorized party embedded 'malicious code' on its website to obtain customer information during the checkout process and data may have been compromised.
Montreal
-
At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police say at least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region. At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | What you need to know about Thursday night's winter storm in Quebec
An intensifying Colorado low is barrelling toward Eastern Canada. Montreal and Southwestern Quebec are under winter storm warnings for 15 to 25 centimetres of heavy wet snow Thursday night through Friday.
-
Montreal re-allows use of rat poison after home-infestation complaints
The City of Montreal has backtracked on its list of banned chemicals to allow the use of one rodenticide commonly used to exterminate rats. The city has decided to allow exterminators to use diphacinone, which until this week was banned alongside glyphosate, a controversial herbicide, Bromethaline, a neurotoxin with no known antidote, and about 30 other fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and rodenticides.
Winnipeg
-
Man arrested in connection with five rural Manitoba bank robberies
Manitoba RCMP has arrested a man following a string of bank robberies in rural Manitoba between November and January.
-
Second person charged in judge intimidation case: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has charged another person with the intimidation of a Manitoba judge in connection to an incident that happened during the pandemic.
-
'I thought I was going to die': Woman wants changes to transit security after being threatened
A Manitoba woman said she feared for her life and wants to see safety improved on Winnipeg Transit after she said she was threatened on the bus on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon may seek loan to pay for snow removal and repay it through tax levy
City councillors are facing another budget decision, this time on how to pay for snow removal during extreme weather events.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
-
Portland Winterhawks Booster Club tour hits Saskatoon with 97-year-old fan
Spending $2,800 USD on a 10-day trip to Saskatchewan and Manitoba might not be high on many people’s priority list. For a group from Portland, Oregon, they couldn't have been happier to be spending time on the prairies during January.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
-
White City boundary application to annex Emerald Park and surrounding areas denied
White City’s application to incorporate Emerald Park, Park Meadows Estates, Meadow Ridge Estates, Escott/Deneve, and Great Plains Industrial Park into a single municipality has been denied by the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB).
-
'Not going to believe the stats': Sask. teen defying the odds as he recovers from severe spinal cord injury
A Saskatchewan teenager is defying the odds while recovering in hospital after suffering a severe spinal cord injury.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm and snowfall warnings issued for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island
A series of weather warnings were issued in the Maritimes early Thursday morning ahead of a messy Friday forecast.
-
Suspicious death of woman in Five Islands ruled a homicide: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says the suspicious death of a woman in Five Islands, N.S., has been ruled a homicide.
-
Amid fishing deaths, calls rise for small boats to have stability checks
As Canadian fishers continue to die when their boats capsize in frigid waters, a debate is surfacing over why clear rules aren't in place to ensure basic stability of vessels that face ocean storms.
London
-
40 years later: Centre Y still evolving after rising from the ashes of devastating fire
Fred Galloway walks through the front door of the Centre branch YMCA at King and Waterloo streets in downtown London, Ont.
-
Three years in the making: London’s community hub set to help homeless population
On Thursday morning, it was announced that London’s Community Hub will officially open Monday.
-
'Barricaded male' in St. Marys
Stratford police are dealing with a “barricaded male” in St. Marys. According to a social media post, police are in the area of Park Lane and Thomas Street.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sunwing cancelling Sudbury, North Bay service again
CTV News confirmed Thursday afternoon Sunwing is cancelling all flights out of Sudbury and North Bay starting Feb. 1.
-
Huntsville boater charged in July death of swimmer on Lake Rosseau
Police have charged a Huntsville boater more than five months after the death of a man on Lake Rosseau.
-
Florida driver who fled officials at Sault border crossing arrested in Sudbury
A Florida resident who drove a vehicle across the U.S. border in Sault Ste. Marie earlier this month refused to stop for border officials and managed to flee the city.
Kitchener
-
An emotional farewell to Forwell Super Variety in Kitchener
After more than 60 years in business, staff at a Kitchener staple will have to say a final farewell to their customers.
-
Fire at Cambridge encampment closes highway
A section of Highway 401 eastbound in Cambridge was shut down for several hours overnight due to a fire at a nearby encampment.
-
Local ski hills piecing together season as warmer weather continues
It’s been an on-again-off-again season at ski and snowboard hills in southern Ontario as unusually warm weather, paired with rain, has dampened the spirits of some winter sports enthusiasts.