Vancouver launches beer, wine sales at pitch-and-putt courses ahead of Father's Day

Golfers can now legally purchase beer, wine and non-alcoholic cocktails at two of Vancouver's public pitch-and-putt courses.

The alcohol sales launched Thursday at the pitch-and-putt locations in Stanley Park and Queen Elizabeth Park – days before many families will be hitting the greens to celebrate Father's Day.

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation said the offerings will include “locally produced wine” and beers from Stanley Park Brewing and Steamworks Brewing.

In a statement, board chair Brennan Bastyovanszky said the alcohol sales align with Vancouver's wider goals of "increasing commercial revenues and bringing more vibrancy to public spaces."

"We are excited to elevate the experience for guests at our courses through this initiative," said Bastyovanszky. "These iconic parks are perfect settings for this venture, providing yet another reason for residents and tourists to enjoy these beautiful spaces."

The beverages will only be sold at kiosks near the pitch-and-putt entrances, not on carts – but golfers will be welcome to responsibly enjoy them anywhere on the courses, or on newly opened patio spaces.

Sales begin at 11 a.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.

Outside alcohol is still not allowed on the courses, though it's unclear whether the city will be increasing enforcement of those rules.

In a statement, the board told CTV News that all golfers will be expected to "abide by (the) guidelines," and that staff will work with park rangers and police "as needed to ensure our park and beach sites are safe, properly managed, and well-maintained."

The city has not announced any plans to bring alcohol sales to the Rupert Park pitch-and-putt in East Vancouver.