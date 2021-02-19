VANCOUVER -- The old saying goes, “a picture says a thousand words,” and photographer Ben Glassco needed fewer than 100 in a social media request to help him track down a mystery couple he took a picture of during a snow squall in Vancouver one weekend ago.

“Vancouver I need your help,” said the travel photographer in a video posted to Instagram on Feb. 17.

In the video, Glassco said he was taking pictures of Stanley Park in the snow at around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb 13.

When he got to the Lions Gate Bridge, he says, he found two people in a picturesque scene and snapped a shot of them.

“I found these lovebirds being adorable as hell…and I took this photo of them!” the photographer captioned the video.

Glassco says he is now turning to Vancouver’s online community to find the anonymous pair so he can give them the picture as a gift.

“I know their faces aren’t in, but I’m hoping the internet can help me,” says Glassco.

The photographer described the couple in another caption on his Instagram post, saying they are tall with slim builds, white with dark hair, 25 to 30 years old and, he says, they were a bit quiet or shy.

They both appear to be wearing dark-coloured jackets with fur-trimmed hoods.

If you know the couple and want to help Glassco out, his Instagram account is @ben.glassco.