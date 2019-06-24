Vancouver crews respond to Monday morning structure fire
Published Monday, June 24, 2019
Vancouver fire crews were on scene at a structure fire on Granville Street near 53rd Avenue early Monday morning.
By shortly after 7 a.m., the fire had been extinguished.
Traffic along Granville Street between 49th and 57th avenues is still blocked, however.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.