Vancouver council approves $40M increase to PNE amphitheatre funding, expects it to pay for itself

A rendering for the new PNE amphitheatre is shown. (PNE) A rendering for the new PNE amphitheatre is shown. (PNE)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener