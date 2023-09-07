Vancouver considers series of fee hikes on everything from parking to business licences

The cost of living in the City of Vancouver could be climbing yet again.

Council is considering a slew of new fees on everything from parking permits to ride-hailing costs.

City staff suggest the price hikes could alleviate pressure on property taxes.

Homeowners were hit with a nearly 11 per cent tax hike this year.

A report from the director of finance proposes a host of higher fees.

Among the recommendations is a nearly 50 per cent hike to business licenses.

The cost of short-term rental licences could more than quadruple from $110 to $450 a year.

Increases are also being proposed for residential parking permits, pet licences, and ride-hailing fees. Staff believe the higher fees could rake in $15.2 million a year.

That revenue would reduce next year’s property tax hike by about 1.4 per cent.

The budget outlook released in June warned that Vancouverites could face a nine per cent property tax hike every year for the next five years if the city continues spending the way it has been.

The report will be presented to council next Wednesday.

If approved, the hikes would take effect this upcoming January.