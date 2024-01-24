Vancouver city council votes to advance Jericho Lands proposal

A proposal to build 13,000 new units and massively densify a neighbourhood on Vancouver’s West Side is one step closer to going ahead after a vote at city hall.

On Wednesday, city council unanimously voted in favour of a policy statement for the development of the Jericho Lands, which is owned by the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations.

That vote means city staff can go ahead with putting together an official development plan and carry out technical studies ahead of any potential rezoning of the area between West 4th and 8th avenues and from Trimble Park to Highbury Street.

“Housing – it’s not only the number one issue for Vancouver people,” Tsleil-Waututh Nation Chief Jen Thomas told CTV News on Wednesday.

“It’s also the number one issue for our First Nation communities. We don’t even have space in our communities to build new homes anymore. We’re enclosed to a little tiny reserve.”

But not everyone feels the project is the right approach. One of the major complaints during public consultation has been about the level of density proposed – in particular the heights of some of the buildings.

A group called the Jericho Coalition has formed, made up of people who live in neighbouring areas.

Murray Hendren speaks for the group and says he largely supports the proposal, but wants it to be scaled back significantly.

“The large towers next to a major park is also a major concern,” Hendren said. “We have Jericho Park, which is used by all of Vancouver and all of the Lower Mainland that come here. Having multiple large towers up to 50 stories casting shadows on the park is just not appropriate.”

The First Nations involved understand there will be disagreements and tension, but feel these differences can be worked out.

“It’s to work together,” Thomas said when asked about some of the concerns from people living in the area.

“It’s to hear everybody. We all live in the same city. We’re not going anywhere. They’re not going anywhere. So we have to find a way to live, work and play together. That’s one of our priorities.”

Wednesday’s vote does not represent a final decision. But it does mean a development plan could be completed by the end of the year.

Beyond housing, the proposal includes plans to build a new school, a community centre, five child-care facilities and what’s being described as a non-traditional library.

The proposal also envisions 30 acres of park and public outdoor space.