Vancouver city council considers tighter rules on bear spray sales amid spike in violence

Vancouver city council is considering cracking down on the sale of bear spray.

The scrutiny comes amid concerns that the deterrent is being increasingly used as a weapon in violent crimes.

The Vancouver Police Department says it received about 3,000 reports of violent offences involving bear spray between 2018 and 2022.

In 2018 the total was 429, and in 2022 it was 721.

The highest number of cases was recorded in 2020 with 730.

Cases involving youth have seen annual increases since 2018 – from 52, to 70, to 80, to 100, to 115.

City staff will be presenting a report to council on the issue Tuesday.

They are recommending amendments to the licence by-law regulating the sale of bear spray. The changes include prohibiting those under the age of 19, and anyone without identification, from buying it.

Retailers would be required to ensure bear spray is locked up or not accessible to the public. Stores would also have to keep records of each sale for one year.

Staff are recommending a $1000 fine for those who don’t comply.

Surrey, Chilliwack and Port Coquitlam already have similar regulations in place.

An all out ban on the substance is not being recommended in Vancouver to ensure adults who need it to protect themselves from wildlife can still purchase it.

However, city staff are urging the mayor to send a letter to the province asking it to designate bear spray as a restricted pesticide.

That would require sellers to obtain a licence, which would allow for more oversight and enforcement all over B.C.

