Vancouver Canucks sign golatenderr Arturs Silovs to two-year contract

The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Arturs Silovs to a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Canucks.

The 23-year-old Silovs, from Riga, Latvia, appeared in 10 playoff games for the Canucks last season after starting netminder Thatcher Demko sustained an undisclosed injury in Game 1 of Vancouver's first-round series with Nashville.

He went 5-5 with a 2.91 goals against average and an .898 save percentage as Vancouver lost in seven games to Edmonton in the second round.

The six-foot-four, 203-pound goaltender had 3-0-1 record with a 2.47 goals against average and an .881 save percentage with Vancouver in the regular season.

He went 16-11-6 with a 2.74 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 34 games with the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks.

Silovs has an NHL record of 6-2-1 with a 2.62 goals against average and an .898 save percentage since being selected by the Canucks in the sixth round, 156th overall, at the 2019 NHL draft.

“Arturs helped us out a lot when called upon last year as he continues to grow and develop as a goalie,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a release. “We expect him to come into training camp and battle for a full-time position with the big club. Our group will continue to work with him to help sharpen his skills and provide him with all the tools necessary to take another step forward in his young career.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.