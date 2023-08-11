Vancouver Canucks sign free-agent forward Pius Suter to two-year contract

Free agent forward Pius Suter has signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks, the club announced Friday. Suter greets teammates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, in Detroit, Monday, March 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Carlos Osorio Free agent forward Pius Suter has signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks, the club announced Friday. Suter greets teammates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, in Detroit, Monday, March 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Carlos Osorio

