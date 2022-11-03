Vancouver, BC Lions to host 2024 Grey Cup

Vancouver -

The CFL has announced that the B.C. Lions will host the 2024 Grey Cup at B.C. Place in Vancouver.

It will mark the 17th time the championship is played in the league's westernmost market.

Vancouver most recently held the Grey Cup in 2014 when the Calgary Stampeders downed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 20-16.

The news comes as the league gets set to begin playoffs Sunday, including a western semifinal matchup between the Lions (12-6) and Calgary Stampeders (12-6) in Vancouver.

This year's Grey Cup will be held in Regina on Nov. 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.