Vancouver approves redevelopment of social housing site with 8-fold increase in number of units
Vancouver city council has given the green light to a massive expansion and redevelopment of one of the city's oldest social housing sites.
Under the plans approved at a public hearing Tuesday night, Skeena Terrace would be redeveloped in phases, replacing the existing 232 units of social housing on the East Vancouver site with nearly 2,000.
Built in the 1960s, the BC-Housing-owned site currently consists of 20 buildings – none taller than six storeys – spread across the 10.8-acre site bounded by East 5th Avenue to the north, Lougheed Highway to the south, Skeena Street to the east and Cassiar Street to the west.
BC Housing's redevelopment proposal would see the old buildings replaced over time with new ones ranging in height from four to 36 storeys, and containing a total of 1,928 units.
"After the Phase 1 buildings are finished, we plan to offer brand-new homes to most – possibly all – current Skeena Terrace tenants," the housing agency's website detailing the plan explains.
"BC Housing staff will meet with each household affected by the Phase 1 redevelopment to find safe and suitable homes to live in while the new homes are being built at Skeena Terrace."
Vancouver council voted unanimously in favour of the rezoning application for the project Tuesday night, though four councillors and Mayor Ken Sim were absent from the public hearing.
In a news release Wednesday, Sim praised the project.
"This approval marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to address the affordable housing crisis and create inclusive communities," Sim said. "The redevelopment of Skeena Terrace represents a collaborative approach to providing safe, affordable, and sustainable housing options while enhancing the overall quality of life for residents."
Roughly 66 per cent of the new homes proposed under the redevelopment plan will be available "at or below" BC Housing's income limits, according to the city's release, which says this means they'll "remain accessible to those in need by limiting rental costs to no more than 30 per cent of gross household income."
The plan also comes with a new, 74-space child-care facility and community space, the city says.
Provincial Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon also celebrated the project's approval in the city's statement Wednesday.
"This is a great move by the City of Vancouver to green light these 2,000 new affordable homes for people of varying incomes, so they have a safe place to live in the community they love,” he said.
“If we see this type of partnership from municipalities across the province it will lead to an increase in housing stock so British Columbians can find the housing they need.”
