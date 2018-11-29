Update in otter vs. koi saga: Fish removed, Vancouver garden to reopen
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 8:12AM PST
VANCOUVER - A tranquil garden in Vancouver where a crafty otter has devoured about 10 expensive koi is set to reopen this morning.
Dr. Sun-Yat Sen Classical Chinese Garden closed last Friday after the river otter moved into a pond and began feasting on the carp.
The city's park board says garden staff lowered the water level on Tuesday and removed the two remaining adult koi and 344 juveniles.
The fish were transferred to Vancouver Aquarium for safekeeping, joining a third adult koi that was removed Saturday.
The park board says the otter first moved into the garden on Nov. 17 but has not been seen in a few days.
It says staff will refill the pond with water and modify the garden's entrance and exits to deter future otter visits.
Six traps that were set up here have been removed. Experts told park board otters enjoy hunting their own food. Otter hasn’t been seen since Saturday. pic.twitter.com/xaGFfO0L0q— Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) November 29, 2018