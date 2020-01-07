VANCOUVER -- While Metro Vancouverites wring out their socks, those elsewhere in B.C. may find themselves knee-deep in snow.

Weather warnings are in effect for a wide swath of B.C., ranging from Vancouver Island to Elk Valley, and from pounding rain to heavy snow.

A Pacific frontal system is to blame for the wet weather, according to the warnings from Environment Canada.

In the Vancouver area, the heavy rain started Monday evening, and is expected to continue until late Tuesday afternoon. The total accumulation is estimated to be between 60 and 90 millimetres, with areas including the North Shore, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge seeing the most rain.

Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding, and localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible, the rainfall warning renewed Tuesday morning said.

On Vancouver Island, a similar rainfall warning was issued for the eastern coastline.

A rainfall warning is also in effect for Howe Sound.



10 to 70 centimetres of snow

While part of the province gets its feet wet, elsewhere, precipitation is expected to fall as snow.

Environment Canada warned of hazardous driving conditions along the Sea to Sky Highway as snow that started to fall Monday night continues, becoming mixed with rain at times. A total accumulation of 40 centimetres is possible in parts of the area between Squamish and Whistler, the weather agency said.

Snowfall warnings were also issued for the following areas, with accumulation estimates between 10 and 50 centimetres:

Central Coast – inland sections

Chilcotin

Fraser Canyon

Kootenay Lake

Shuswap

Winter storm warnings were also in effect Tuesday, including along Highway 3 between the Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, where an estimated 70 centimetres of snow could fall by the time the storm has passed.

The snow, brought in by the same Pacific frontal system, is expected to fall until Wednesday morning.

Drivers are advised against travel, and warned that delays and road closures are possible.

A similar warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope, and for the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

The following regions have winter storm warnings:

Boundary

East Columbia

Elk Valley

Fraser Canyon

Howe Sound

Kinbasket

Kootenay Lake

Nicola

North Columbia

Shuswap

Similkameen

West Columbia

West Kootenay

Whistler

