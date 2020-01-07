VANCOUVER -- Two Metro Vancouver ski hills say "inclement weather" prompted a closures of some facilities and chairlifts for the rest of the day.

In a brief message posted on Twitter, staff at Grouse Mountain said Tuesday the resort's Skyride, chalet facilities and downhill area were all closed as of noon. It's the second time in five days that the hill has had to close due to weather.

"With sunshine in the forecast we look forward to welcoming you back tomorrow," the tweet said.

The hill reported rain and a high of 3 C with variable visibility Tuesday. Its webcams showed thick fog and mist or rain uphill.

As of noon, it appeared nearby Cypress Mountain was open as usual. Webcams showed similar weather on the slopes, but a chairlift on camera was still running.

At Mt. Seymour, staff posted the Lodge chairlift was "on standby" and its Snowplay toboggan and snow tube areas were closed. The Enquist lodge is also closed, the hill's website said.

Metro Vancouver is currently under a rainfall warning in effect for areas including the North Shore and the northeast (Coquitlam-Maple Ridge area).

The weather agency warned a Pacific frontal system could dump as much as 90 millimetres of rain on the region, and that flash flooding and water pooling were possible. The storm is expected to ease late Tuesday afternoon.

This article is developing and will be updated if new information becomes available.

