VANCOUVER -- Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a fatal crash outside Golden, B.C. that closed down Highway 1 for hours on Tuesday – but the route remains shut down due to avalanche danger.

Mounties said the crash happened at around 2 p.m. on a stretch of highway between Golden and Revelstoke. Two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles were involved.

One person, who has not been publicly identified, was killed. The RCMP has not confirmed which vehicle the victim was in.

CTV News has reached out to the BC Coroners Service for more information.

The crash closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions with no available detours. Though the scene was cleaned by 8 p.m. Tuesday, DriveBC said the highway had to remain closed overnight due to "high avalanche hazard."

An update on the state of the route is expected to be posted on the DriveBC website at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Members of several agencies were called to investigate the fatal crash, including Trans Canada East Traffic Services, BC Ambulance Service, the RCMP's collision reconstruction team and the coroner.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined, but officials say weather may have been a factor. Environment Canada issued several weather warnings Tuesday, including winter storm warnings for parts of the province.

Forecasts range by region, but an estimated 15 to 70 centimetres of snow is expected for some highway passes, and the agency said travel was not advised.

The Trans-Canada warning is for Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, and suggests the total accumulation will reach 25 centimetres by Wednesday morning before precipitation eases to flurries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact TCETS at 250-344-2221.