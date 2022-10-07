Unvaccinated B.C. paramedics want to return to work amid staffing shortages

As BC Ambulance Service experiences one of its worst staffing shortages in recent history, unvaccinated paramedics say they want to get back to work.

But the Ambulance Paramedics of British Columbia – the union organization representing more than 4,400 paramedics and emergency dispatchers in the province – doesn't believe that will solve its staffing problems.

"It's the worst we've ever seen it and it seems to be not getting better," said Troy Clifford, the union's president.

He said staffing issues have been an problem for years, but have worsened amid the opioid crisis. He fears the service may not survive unless the critical staff shortage and burnout among staff are immediately addressed.

The staffing crisis has led to longer wait times for what is often a life-saving service.

Back in August, an eight-month-old baby died in the Interior while waiting for an ambulance.

"That's absolutely tragic in this situation that we didn't have an ambulance available for somebody in their time of need," said Clifford at the time.

According to the union, 82 of its members were let go last year for not disclosing their vaccination status. Those workers now want to return. A petition has been launched calling on the province to reinstate unvaccinated paramedics.

The union said while it initially challenged the termination, its focus now is to hire new staff and fight for better wages and benefits to attract more people to the field.

"Our full-time wages (are) about 30 per cent behind our partners in police, fire, health care," Clifford said.

"There's no question that 82 people not working exacerbates our situation, but we also have to weigh the risk to other paramedics - if they were off ill because they had exposure - (and) to our patients," he added. "You know, that's where the question comes in: If you're more vulnerable, are you going to be able to return to work?"

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said it's also actively looking to recruit and retain staff, and that it's not lifting its vaccine requirements for health care workers.

"In order to protect the province’s most vulnerable and the overall health-care system, COVID-19 vaccination requirements for health-care system workers continue to be in place," the statement read.

"Spread of disease is also expected to increase again this fall and winter. The potential for another variant of concern to emerge remains a real concern," it continued.