VANCOUVER -- An unregistered massage practitioner has been charged with sexually assaulting a client earlier this week, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Chun Zhen Tang, 55, has been charged with one count of sexual assault, police said in a news release Friday. He has been released on bail with a court-ordered condition prohibiting from providing massage treatment to women.

The charges are the result of an investigation that began on Wednesday, Feb. 10, police said.

The victim of the alleged assault booked a massage at a business near the intersection of West Broadway and Macdonald Street that day, police said, adding that the unlicensed male massage practitioner allegedly assaulted her while she was laying on the massage table.

"Thankfully, this woman didn't sustain any physical injuries from the assault and she was able to call police immediately after the incident occurred," said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin in the release.

The charges against Tang have not been proven in court. His next court appearance is scheduled for March.