B.C. election fallout: Talks underway for a fourth political party

With British Columbians living in political limbo with the spectre of an election possible at any time, some frustrated politicians and disaffected party members are discussing the possibility of a fourth political party.

After BC United leader Kevin Falcon announced in August that he wouldn’t be fielding any candidates in this month’s election, centrist voters described feeling politically homeless with the right-wing BC Conservatives and centre-left NDP as the dominant options.

“There are people all over British Columbia trying to start parties in their basements and we're communicating a lot through WhatsApp some other ways to just say 'let's just step back, let's see what happens in the election, and let’s try and build something,’” said Karin Kirkpatrick, who holds the seat for BC United in West Vancouver-Capilano.

She was elected as a BC Liberal in 2020 and still believes that name and brand has cache, so she and others are considering reviving it as a centrist option – but she knows they can’t dally with a shaky minority government all but certain.

“There's conversation about it and now it's time to move forward and try and crystalize it,” she said.

HOW FEASIBLE IS A FOURTH PARTY?

One of BC’s most prominent pollsters and political analyst believes it’s feasible for a fourth party to make headway.

“If you do this properly, if you have a leader that is sufficiently popular, if you have candidates that are seen as credible by residents, then you can make this happen,” said Mario Canseco, president of Research Co. “The fact we have a result that is inconclusive at this stage certainly suggests that there's people who voted BC Liberal in the past, didn't know where to go.”

Former BC Liberal strategist-turned-NDP supporter, Kareem Allam, praised Kirkpatrick’s campaign and her integrity, but sees too many challenges with a party facing lawsuits, unpaid bills, and other complications.

“I think there's a lot of desire in the province for an alternative to the Conservatives Party, one that's concerned about the economy and job and wealth creation, and a lot of people naturally look to try to resurrect the BC Liberal party,” he said. “It's not going to be that easy. A lot of Liberal members have joined the Conservative party, a lot of the major donors.”

BIGGER INFLUENCES AT PLAY

There are two large factors influencing politics at all levels in Canada and the Western world: a desire for change from the status quo, and the rise of right-wing populism that’s boosted many conservative parties.

Allam believes any party with progressive values would likely split the vote on the left, resulting in reduced support for the NDP rather than the BC Conservatives, and Kirkpatrick is one of many who’s pointed out that the popularity of Pierre Poilievre’s federal Conservative party has boosted Rustad’s support, even though the two parties are separate.

“People were voting in a different election than they realized because it really came down to anybody but the NDP, but Trudeau at the same time,” she said. “There was some brand confusion.

A final vote count is expected on Monday, with two ridings slated for recounts as the leading candidates are separated by only dozens of votes.