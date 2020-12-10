VANCOUVER -- Police are asking potential witnesses to come forward as they investigate allegations of sexual assault involving a masseur in B.C.'s Fraser Valley.

Authorities said three women were allegedly assaulted while receiving massage treatments at Bud's Massage Therapy, which is located in a residential area of Abbotsford.

While charges have been approved against a suspect, Sgt. Adam Klaver said investigators are still hoping to speak to potential witnesses who could help prosecutors with the case.

"Detectives would like to speak with anyone who may have this information. Abbotsford police will provide resources and support as needed," Klaver said in a news release.

Police said detectives identified and arrested 56-year-old Reinhard "Bud" Loewen, and that Crown has approved charges of sexual assault against him.

He has since been released from custody on conditions, though authorities did not specify what those conditions are.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.