VANCOUVER -- Police say a man was arrested after two people were allegedly sexually assaulted while receiving massage treatments at a Surrey, B.C., clinic.

Authorities said the alleged victims were at the HealthLand Clinic at 7128 King George Blvd. when they were allegedly assaulted in January.

Officers arrested a suspect, but the 48-year-old man has been released pending further investigation. The man has not been publicly identified, as charges have not yet been approved.

Still, investigators say, they are looking for other victims who have yet to come forward.

HealthLand has two locations, and the RCMP believes the suspect gave massages at both the Surrey and New Westminster clinics.

"Reporting a sexual assault to police can be a very difficult thing to do, as it is a very personal incident," Surrey RCMP Const. Richard Wright said in a statement Wednesday.

"Our investigators take allegations of sexual assault very seriously and work closely with our Victim Services to ensure emotional support is provided throughout the investigation and court processes."

Anyone who may have been a victim or has more information is asked to contact police in Surrey or New Westminster.