VANCOUVER -- Police in New Westminster say a man was arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault that happened during a massage.

According to the New Westminster Police Department, a woman received a massage in July at the HealthLand Clinic on 6th Street. The masseur allegedly sexually assaulted her during the appointment.

The local major crimes unit identified the man and arrested him. He has since been released and charges of sexual assault have been recommended to Crown counsel.

It's believed he is not a registered massage therapist and is no longer allowed to work at the clinic.

"Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward," said Sgt. Jeff Scott.

"It is important to know, if you have been a victim of sexual assault, you will be heard, and we will ensure you are offered resources and ongoing support."

But police say this isn't the first time concerns were raised about the clinic, which also has a location in Surrey.

NWPD say alleged sexual assaults were reported at HealthLand's Surrey location in January.

In that instance, a man was arrested after two people were allegedly sexually assaulted while receiving treatments at the clinic on King George Boulevard.

At the time, police said a 48-year-old man had been arrested and released with conditions for an upcoming court appearance.

Surrey RCMP said they believed the suspect worked at both locations. But NWPD says the individual its team arrested is different than the man who was arrested in Surrey.

"What's important for anybody who may have been a victim of a sexual assault is to know that we're here, we'll listen," Scott said.

