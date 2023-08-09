'Unlike any year in the past': Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to rise in the fall

It appears Metro Vancouver’s expensive summer driving season will be extended this year.

Some petroleum analysts are predicting that gas prices will increase this fall, the opposite of what drivers typically see.

Dan McTeague of GazWizard.com says the region could soon see another 10 cent per litre increase.

That would bring prices to around $2.10 or $2.15 per litre in the coming months.

“Supply and demand is starting to take a much larger area of concern for energy traders,” said McTeague, who is also the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

“Because of that, we're seeing oil moving up one dollar a barrel, 90 cents a barrel every day. And with it, we're likely to see yet more increases even into the fall, when we switch from summer blends of gasoline—which are more expensive to make for refineries—to winter blends,” McTeague told CTV News.

The weakening Canadian dollar is also fueling high prices.

“Unlike any other year in the past—where we see prices dip after Labour Day long weekend, and then towards the end of September—here in Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, we're likely to see prices remain the same, best case scenario, or go ahead—perhaps as much as five to 10 cents a litre,” said McTeague.

Metro Vancouver is home to the most expensive fuel in North America.

McTeague says that’s because drivers here pay about 80 cents per litre in various taxes.

The region is also heavily reliant on the U.S. for supply.

Experts are not predicting the Lower Mainland will break its all time high of 241.9 cents pet litre, set last September.

Drivers who are hoping to save money by delaying a road trip until the fall are encouraged to rethink their plans.

Industry insiders predict the higher than seasonal prices could last through to November.