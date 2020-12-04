VANCOUVER -- British Columbians are continuing to find jobs, the latest unemployment figures from Statistic's Canada show, even while the province faces its second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the monthly labour force survey released Friday, B.C.'s unemployment rate was at 7.1 per cent in November – down from eight per cent the month before.

Nationwide, the rate was 8.5 per cent, down from 8.9. However, job growth in November slowed across the country compared to October. Last month, the economy added 62,000 jobs. But the month before, 84,000 jobs were created.

Those gains were mostly in full-time work, which saw 99,000 more jobs, but was offset by a decline of 37,000 part-time positions.

More locally, several B.C. cities also saw unemployment dip last month:

Vancouver 8.1 per cent (down from 9.7)

Victoria 6.3 per cent (down from 7.6)

Kelowna 4.7 per cent (down from 6.2)

Abbotsford-Mission 8.1 per cent (down from 8.6)

Earlier in the pandemic, B.C.'s unemployment rate topped 13.4 per cent. In February – before a state of emergency was declared in the province – B.C.'s unemployment rate was five per cent.

With files from The Canadian Press