VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s latest unemployment figures show more residents are finding jobs, in spite of COVID-19 cases surging.

According to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey released Friday, B.C.'s unemployment rate was at eight per cent October – down from 8.4 per cent the month before. Nationwide, the rate was 8.9 per cent, down from nine.

Across the country, there were about 1.8 million people out of work last month.

More locally, several B.C. cities also saw dips in unemployment last month:

Vancouver 9.7 per cent (down from 11.1)

Victoria 7.6 per cent (down from 9.1)

Kelowna 6.2 per cent (down from 8.0)

In Abbotsford-Mission, however, unemployment climbed slightly. In September, the region's unemployment rate was eight per cent, but in October, it rose to 8.6 per cent.

Earlier the pandemic, B.C.'s unemployment rate topped 13.4 per cent. In February – before a state of emergency was declared in the province – B.C.'s unemployment rate was five per cent.

With files from The Canadian Press