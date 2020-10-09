VANCOUVER -- More workers in British Columbia have found jobs over the last month, the latest unemployment data suggests.

An update Friday from Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey showed B.C.'s unemployment rate had dipped to 8.4 per cent in September.

The previous month's survey showed unemployment at 10.7 per cent in the province, and it was as high as 11.1 per cent in July.

Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates in some B.C. cities, according to the survey, compared to the rate the previous month:

Kelowna - 8.0 per cent (9.0)

Abbotsford-Mission - 8.0 per cent (8.2)

Vancouver - 11.1 per cent (12.8)

Victoria - 9.1 per cent (10.3)

In February – before a state of emergency was declared in the province due to COVID-19 – B.C.'s unemployment rate was five per cent.

With files from The Canadian Press