Uber driver sentenced for sexually assaulting passenger: VPD

A man who sexually assaulted a young woman while she was a passenger in the Uber he was driving has been sentenced to two months of house arrest, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Mohammed Abu Sayed, who is 69, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault in October of 2022 and sentenced last week. Following the period of house arrest, Sayed will be on probation for 18 months. The conditions include a ban working as a ride-share, taxi, or limo driver and a ban on being in liquor stores, bars, pubs, or nightclubs.

Details about the assault itself were not provided, and there are no publicly available court documents related to the case.

According to VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison, the victim reported the assault to the police in August of 2021. She was 21 at the time and travelling between Vancouver and Coquitlam.