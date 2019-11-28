VANCOUVER -- The Union of B.C. Municipalities has announced it will no longer accept money from foreign governments, months after taking flak for a China-sponsored dinner reception.

Controversy over the event, which was held during the UBCM's 2019 annual convention in September, prompted the organization to appoint an independent panel to review its financing and sponsorship practices earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the UBCM confirmed it's adopting all of the panel's recommendations, including a ban on foreign cash.

"As our membership evolves, our practices and procedures need to keep pace," Sooke mayor and UBCM president Maja Tait said in a statement.

"UBCM’s executive has received this report and has adopted all of the recommendations for implementation at our next convention.”

The panel surveyed members and found 65 per cent either "disagree" or "strongly disagree" with allowing sponsorship by foreign governments. A majority of members said they still agree with letting the UBCM accept corporate or union sponsorships at its convention, however.

The purpose of sponsorships is to keep registration low to encourage UBCM members to attend the event, according to the panel's report.

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West – who spoke out against China's sponsorship of the reception – applauded the UBCM its decision.

"Thank you to those who stood by me on this matter of principle. The credit goes to regular citizens who spoke up loudly," West tweeted on Wednesday.

"Of course, we all know by this point that the ONLY foreign government that was doing this was the Government of China."

Protesters picked the wine-and-dine event, which was held on Sept. 25 at the Fairmont Waterfront Hotel in Vancouver and paid for with $6,000 from the Chinese consulate.